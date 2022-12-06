Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Admission On Odell Beckham

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is enjoying his mini-free agency tour, but the three-time Pro Bowler has yet to sign with a team.

Beckham, who visited the Cowboys, Giants and Bills, has not worked out for any team as he continues his ACL recovery. For Dallas owner Jerry Jones, not seeing Beckham go through the paces would admittedly make him nervous about signing the 30-year-old wide receiver.

“I’m not confident at all,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan today about signing Beckham without a workout. “And, so, that’s the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. We got a good bead on that. We got a great read on his career. It’s not like a draft pick coming at you. You got a lot of history here and you can take a good look at, not only the obvious and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this we got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that’s when you can see if you can make a deal or not."

Beckham is reportedly looking for a contract that will run at least through the end of next season.

If the Cowboys, Giants and Bills are unsure if Beckham can help them in the short term this year, they might be unwilling to sign him at this time.

If that happens, we could be waiting until the offseason to find out where the dynamic wideout will be continuing his career.