Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night.

The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime.

Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6.

Following the loss, the Cowboys owner was asked about his head coach, Mike McCarthy, losing to his former team on Sunday afternoon.

"I know it's disappointing for him. I think it’s probably icing on the cake for the Packers fans. This was a big win for the Green Bay Packers, make no mistake about it. We’ll have to really dig deep."

This is a tough loss for the Cowboys, though they remain in strong position for the playoffs.

Next week will present a tough test, though.

Dallas is set to take on Minnesota in Week 11.