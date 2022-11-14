Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night.
The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime.
Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6.
Following the loss, the Cowboys owner was asked about his head coach, Mike McCarthy, losing to his former team on Sunday afternoon.
"I know it's disappointing for him. I think it’s probably icing on the cake for the Packers fans. This was a big win for the Green Bay Packers, make no mistake about it. We’ll have to really dig deep."
This is a tough loss for the Cowboys, though they remain in strong position for the playoffs.
Next week will present a tough test, though.
Dallas is set to take on Minnesota in Week 11.