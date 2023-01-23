Jerry Jones Kept Using 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' season ended Sunday with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions to get eliminated by San Francisco for the second straight year. After the game, Jerry Jones tried to process another disheartening defeat.

Per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, the Cowboys owner and general manager repeatedly said the loss made him "sick."

"Frankly, turnovers do settle the score with games like that," Jones said. "I’m so disappointed for our fans."

The Cowboys have now gone 27 seasons without reaching the NFC Championship Game since winning three Super Bowls in four years. They have gone 5-12 in the playoffs since winning Super Bowl XXX in 1996.

“We’ve got a locker room full of sick players and coaches, to go along with literally hundreds of thousands of Cowboys fans at home who are sick," Jones said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I'm sorry."

Dallas limited San Francisco to 5.0 yards per play and one touchdown, but Prescott and Co. couldn't get much going against the NFL's top-ranked defense. No skill-position player besides CeeDee Lamb mustered more than 33 scrimmage yards.

An odd final play didn't ease the blow of another early postseason exit.

The Cowboys may remain "America's Team" in terms of popularity, but they can't maintain that moniker forever without making a deep playoff run this century.