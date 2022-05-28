Jerry Jones Makes Bold Claim: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys lost their No. 1 wide receiver this offseason, trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

But Jerry Jones isn't worried.

After all, it was the Cowboys who made the decision to trade Cooper. They must be pretty confident in the wide receivers they had behind him in 2021.

None are better than CeeDee Lamb. Jones believes Lamb will be better than Cooper was as a No. 1 wide receiver.

Jones said that it's not a knock on Cooper, but Lamb has everything you'd want in a No. 1 wide receiver from "production, in the huddle and off the field.”

Not everyone is buying it, though.

"I’m confused how he’s a better number 1 receiver when he wasn’t the number one receiver when Amari was there," one fan tweeted.

"Maybe I need to go back and watch more film," another fan added.

"I think this is the season that we find out if that's true. Now defensive coverage is going to key solely on CeeDee. Should make for an interesting year," another fan added on Twitter.

Lamb certainly believes that he's ready.

He'll have to prove his owner right this fall.