Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards.

Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts.

During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, via ESPN's Todd Archer, the Dallas Cowboys owner said he "watched every snap" of Monday night's game. He noted the 24-year-old's considerable improvement.

"Hurts has really evolved and has been better than when he came out than you might’ve thought," Jones said. "I was particularly impressed with his passing."

While Hurts led all NFL quarterbacks with 784 rushing yards last season, he averaged 7.3 yards per pass attempt with an 87.2 quarterback rating. Through two games, he's averaged 9.1 yards per throw and registered a 97.1 passer rating.

Jones acknowledged that Hurts makes the Eagles a formidable adversary in the NFC East.

"He's a guy that has always been able to run. Very athletic, very strong," Jones added. "That's not surprising, but it does surprise me -- or startle me -- that we're playing a Philadelphia team with a quarterback threat."

He said the Eagles will "be all we can handle" as the Cowboys attempt to defend their division crown.

Following Monday's triumph, the Eagles joined the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the NFC's only 2-0 squads. While Cooper Rush led Dallas to a last-second Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cowboys can't afford to lose much ground before Dak Prescott returns from a fractured finger.

Jones and the Cowboys will see Hurts and the Eagles in Week 6, but they'll first look to hand the G-Men their first loss of the season on Monday Night Football.