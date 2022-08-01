Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Johnson Very Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones has been facing some criticism for his failure to add Jimmy Johnson to the team's ring of honor.

Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys owner was asked about his lack of a decision.

"I get to make that decision. It isn't, at the end of the day, all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not," Jones told Newy Scruggs.

Jones reportedly got a little heated at the end of the interview.

"He got testy at the end," Scruggs added.

Jones had previously said that Johnson will get inducted into the team's ring of honor.

There doesn't seem to be an official date set, though.