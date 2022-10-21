Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts About NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones clarified his stance on commissioner Roger Goodell after voting against opening negotiations for a contract extension.

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan on Friday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota, the Dallas Cowboys owner endorsed Goodell and commended his performance.

"Let me be real clear, I'm a real supporter of Goodell as our commissioner," Jones said. "I think he's done outstanding."

Jones explained that he didn't oppose Goodell, but the specific structuring of a potential deal.

"What you heard was an issue with the structure regarding how we were going to address the commissioner or his successor," he added. "I was basically expressing myself in that area, not my support for Roger."

Jones said he nominated Goodell for a possible extension before disagreeing with the proposed layout.

Along with reporting Jones as the lone owner to vote in dissent, ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. also said Jones told New Patriots owner Robert Kraft, "Don't f--k with me." Jones acknowledged that it's "probably accurate" that he spoke in "a way that's not in good taste."

Jones worked against negotiating a new contract for Goodell in 2017, reportedly threatening to "come after you with everything I have."

Maybe his opinion of Goodell has genuinely improved over the last five years, Either way, Jones probably wants to keep the situation out of the public spotlight.