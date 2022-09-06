Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys' Big Addition Monday

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 29: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with fans prior to the start of the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on October 29, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys helped a diminished offensive line by signing Jason Peters on Monday.

During Tuesday morning's radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Pro Football Talk), Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Peters a "phenomenal player" who puts them in "manageable shape" at left tackle.

While he's excited to bring Peters aboard, he also won't rush the 40-year-old onto the field.

“We want to be prudent and recognize this isn’t his first year. In other words, we’ve got to ease him along,” Jones said.

The Cowboys added Peters after losing Tyron Smith to a torn hamstring. While the nine-time Pro Bowler should eventually replace Smith at left tackle, rookie Tyler Smith could begin the season with the starting role as they ease the veteran into game condition.

Speaking of additions, Jones also showed some questionable math when saying, "I have to believe one and one is three" in terms of taking an optimistic approach to his team.

Peters probably won't see much, if any action when the Cowboys open their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.