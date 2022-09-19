Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys' Shocking Win Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones was impressed by his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys shocked the Bengals, 20-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas is now 1-1 on the season, following a season opening loss to the Buccaneers, during which Dak Prescott suffered a serious hand injury.

Jones was impressed by backup quarterback Cooper Rush and his win Sunday.

“I’m telling you, this performance out here today by Rush sure takes a lot of the angst out of that,” Jones said of the Prescott injury situation.

Jones made it clear that the Cowboys won't rush Prescott back from injury.

“I’ve got out on the limb for the man upstairs, OK? And you know I’m trying to be trite. But he really is the only one [who knows when Prescott will return],” Jerry Jones said. “When he has strength, which I have no idea when that will be, but it will be not an issue of being concerned about re-injuring the thumb. It will be an issue of his ability to grip the ball, and you know Dak. He’s beat every timeline I’ve ever seen or looked at, so he’s got a good chance to do it. But there’s no question that we didn’t put him on IR. I want to be real clear about that: We did not put him on [IR], so he could be working during these weeks. He could be out there throwing but certainly involved in everything else. He couldn’t have done that had we put him there [on IR]. I certainly would look to hope that he just might be available [soon].”