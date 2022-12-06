Jerry Jones Regrets What He Revealed To The Media

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones wishes he didn't disclose that the Dallas Cowboys didn't start Ezekiel Elliott for disciplinary reasons.

After Sunday night's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Cowboys owner said Elliott began the opening drive on the bench for a minor issue. He told reporters he would have been "a lot more lenient" than head coach Mike McCarthy.

On Tuesday, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones tried to walk back those comments by clarifying the team didn't demote Elliott.

"It really is something I shouldn't be talking about frankly," Jones said. "It's a coaching internal thing, and let them do their deal."

McCarthy likely agrees. While the coach didn't disclose what happened, he recycled Jones' lenient line when a reporter's phone went off during Monday's press conference.

Elliott still turned 20 touches -- his most since Week 5 -- into 91 yards and a touchdown. He matched his snap count (38) from Week 12, so the 27-year-old's role effectively remained the same despite not starting.

It would have been a non-story if Jones didn't say anything. There's little noteworthy about a team starting its best running back.

The Cowboys are finally giving Tony Pollard a featured role, and he's responded by tallying 1,111 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns this season. That's despite taking a back seat until Elliott injured his knee in October.

While Jones has often insisted the offense revolves around Elliott, that's no longer the case. Yet both backs have received plenty of work with Dallas' offense firing on all cylinders.

As long as the duo keeps flourishing, it hardly matters which star bac draws the opening reps in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.