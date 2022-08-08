Jerry Jones Responds To Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones was asked about the NFL Players Association including his name, along with a couple of other owners, in their argument against Deshaun Watson's appeal.

The Cowboys owner told Clarence Hill that he was unsurprised by the comments.

“It is a standard Players Association comeback,” Jones told Hill. ”That is the drill. That is the drill to go around to say you didn’t punish such and such. Anybody would know that every player case and every case that involves non-players in the NFL are dealing with dramatically different principle facts, which is all the difference in the world.”

NFL fans are intrigued.

"This is about to get spicy if the NFL or Harvey rules a year to an indefinite," one fna wrote.

"Pointing out what the NFL has in its own conduct policy and being told brush it aside as nonsense is and will forever be the dumbest part about all of this. Nothing to do with right or wrong or guilty or innocent. The arrogance of it," another fan added.

"Keep talking, Jerry. Not like you have any skeletons in the closet…" another fan added.

Watson was originally suspended for six games based on a ruling by Judge Sue Robinson.

However, the league is appealing the ruling, with a harsher punishment expected.