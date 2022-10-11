Jerry Jones Reveals Dak's Return Comes Down To 1 Thing

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is working his way back from a right thumb fracture. While the Dallas Cowboys have won four straight games without him, they'd certainly like to see their star quarterback return for Sunday's pivotal NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

During Tuesday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones explained what they need to see from Prescott before putting him back on the field.

"He's got to spin the ball," Jones said. "He's got to really spin the ball. Just think about it, put your hand down on something that would be the equivalent of a football. Try to do that without thumb strength. Try to spin that ball. Try to direct that ball without thumb strength if you're really giving it a proper thumb. You can't do it. But if you do have strength and can grip the ball, then you can spin the ball."

Jones said they plan on testing Prescott's throwing strength when he returns to practice Wednesday. The Cowboys owner and general manager said the 29-year-old is making progress in his recovery.

"He's certainly doing the kinds of things medically that you want to do," Jones said. "That is the indications the x-rays, all of that, having tremendous improvement. But can he spin the ball?"

With Prescott sidelined, Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to four straight victories. The longtime reserve has posted a 93.9 quarterback rating without throwing an interception, but he only needed to complete 10 of 16 passes for 102 yards in last Sunday's 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys could seize control of the NFC East, and even cement themselves as a team to beat in the conference, by upending the undefeated Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Despite Rush's success, a healthy Prescott still gives Dallas the best shot of prevailing.