Jerry Jones Reveals If He Would Ever Sell The Cowboys

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the most-valuable sports franchise in the world, worth north of $6 billion.

Jerry Jones purchased the NFC East franchise for $140 million back in 1989.

If he were to ever sell the Cowboys, he believes he could get close to $10 billion.

That won't be happening, though.

“But let me make this very clear,” Jones said told Peter King of NBC Sports. “I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”

The Cowboys are as much of a family operation as any in the National Football League.

They'll be in the Jones family forever (or as long as Jerry is alive, at least).