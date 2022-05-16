Jerry Jones Reveals If He Would Ever Sell The Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the most-valuable sports franchise in the world, worth north of $6 billion.
Jerry Jones purchased the NFC East franchise for $140 million back in 1989.
If he were to ever sell the Cowboys, he believes he could get close to $10 billion.
That won't be happening, though.
“But let me make this very clear,” Jones said told Peter King of NBC Sports. “I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”
The Cowboys are as much of a family operation as any in the National Football League.
They'll be in the Jones family forever (or as long as Jerry is alive, at least).