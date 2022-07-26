Jerry Jones Reveals If It's A Super Bowl-Or-Bust Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

While the Dallas Cowboys once lived up to their "America's Team" moniker, they have yet to reach the Super Bowl this century.

Following another swift playoff exit, the pressure is on head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott to halt the franchise's 26-year drought. But would Jerry Jones consider anything short of a championship a disappointment?

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys owner wouldn't go as far to say it's a Super Bowl or bust season.

"I need to win it, but I’ll be candid with you, there’s degrees," Jones said. "I want to be fair to everybody concerned. We need to be in the playoffs. We need to be viable in the playoffs for it to be a successful season."

The Cowboys have also not reached the NFC Championship Game since Troy Aikman led them a Lombardi Trophy in 1996. Perhaps Jones would consider that a relative success even if they fell short to a conference juggernaut such as the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Green Bay Packers.

Dallas went 12-5 last season to clinch their its NFC East title in the last six years. However, the league's top-ranked offense suffered an ill-timed power outage during a 23-17 Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys retained several key contributors, including Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, and Jayron Kearse. Yet they also traded Amari Cooper and saw Randy Gregory back out of a free-agent deal at the last moment.

Dallas is expected to successfully defend the NFC East crown, but no team has won the division in consecutive seasons since the Philadelphia Eagles from 2001 through 2004. Breaking that improbable trend at least seems like a reasonable starting point for satisfying Jones.