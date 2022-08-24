Jerry Jones Hints At Big Cowboys Roster Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to place Michael Gallup on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, signaling hope that the wide receiver could return from his torn ACL in September.

Jerry Jones added to that optimism Wednesday, telling reporters that they don't plan on moving Gallup to the PUP list before setting the team's 53-man roster next Tuesday.

Doing so would make the wide receiver ineligible for the first four games of the regular season. While Gallup said a Week 1 comeback is "not a reasonable possibility," Jones isn't ready to rule out that scenario.

"We just don't want to do anything that would put him in some kind of category that would limit us from getting him in the first game," Jones said, per Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan.

Gallup tore his ACL in the final game of the 2021 regular season. Having previously missed significant time with a leg calf strain, he recorded 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

An injury-plagued season didn't deter Dallas from awarding Gallup a five-year deal worth up to $62.5 million. The Cowboys will look for him to slide into a starting role after sending Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Even if the Cowboys are encouraged by Gallup's process, it remains unlikely he'll suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11. However, he currently has a chance of returning soon after.