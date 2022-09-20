Jerry Jones Reveals When Dak Prescott Could Actually Return

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones remains optimistic that Dak Prescott can return soon from a fractured right thumb.

During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan, the Dallas Cowboys owner said the quarterback's return will depend on when he gains more strength in his throwing hand. While he doesn't have a firm timetable yet, he identified the earliest Prescott could potentially play.

"I don't know when that is, but I do know that with a good airing out last week, everybody recognizes that he'll be back sooner than later as far as the timeline," Jones said. "It really could be a minimum of two weeks up here in my mind. Now, that's very optimistic. But he's got the kind of repair there that will allow him to not have a lot of fear of re-injuring it. It's just a question of the grip."

That could mean Jones is holding out hope for Prescott suiting up for the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Washington Commanders. However, he sounds certain to miss Monday's next game against the New York Giants.

Even a Week 5 return would beat the initial six-to-eight week timetable reported by ESPN's Todd Archer. Prescott playing in two weeks thus seems aggressive, especially if Cooper Rush continues to hold down the fort.

Last Sunday, Rush threw for 235 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He's now led the Cowboys to victories in each of his NFL starts.

Dallas can potentially compete with the Giants and Commanders without Prescott, but America's Team can sure use him later next month. The Cowboys go on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, followed by a pivotal NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.