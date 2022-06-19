Jerry Jones Reveals Where Things Stand With Jimmy Johnson

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys (L) hugs head coach Jimmy Johnson (R) as the Cowboys leads the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXVIII on January 30, 1994 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 30 -13. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones continues to remain non-committal about when Jimmy Johnson will receive his long-overdue enshrinement into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

Last August, when the duo reunited to celebrate Johnson's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jones said on FOX that the head coach will make the team's Ring of Honor.

Johnson, who led the Cowboys to consecutive Super Bowl championships in the 1992 and 1993 seasons, asked if that day would come "while I'm alive?"

Ten months later, per The Texans Wire's Mark Lane (h/t Blogging the Boys), the Cowboys owner said there's "nothing determined there at all" in terms of this year's inductees. He insisted that he doesn't choose until about a week or two in advance.

When asked about Johnson, Jones didn't give a direct response.

"I understand that. I really understand that would be a part of the question, but the answer is I don’t have a timeline."

Johnson was running the show for two of the franchise's five Super Bowl titles. Although their relation ended on poor terms in the middle of a dynasty, there's not much of a case against honoring the 78-year-old nearly three decades later.

After committing to commemorating Johnson on national TV, one would think Jones will have to keep that promise.