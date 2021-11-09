Jerry Jones Shares The Latest On Tyron Smith’s Injury

It’s unclear if Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith is going to play this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas about Smith’s status going into the game and he was a bit mum about it.

“We’ll see,” Jones said. “It will be determined by how much pain he can withstand there.”

Smith injured his ankle against the Vikings on Halloween Night and was inactive for the game against the Broncos this past Sunday.

He’s been banged up repeatedly the last couple of seasons, especially in 2020. He suffered a neck injury during drills ahead of a matchup against these same Falcons and was inactive for two games. After that, Smith had a setback ahead of Week 5 and had to miss the rest of the season.

When Smith is healthy though, he’s one of the better tackles in football. His absence was especially felt in the run game against Denver as Ezekiel Elliott only had 51 yards on 10 carries.

Overall, Dallas had just 78 yards on the ground without Smith playing.

Dallas will look to get him back, plus get back on track overall after that 30-16 loss. Kickoff against Atlanta will be at 1 p.m. ET.