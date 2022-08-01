Jerry Jones Sounds Off On Jimmy Johnson: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jimmy Johnson has yet to be inducted into the Dallas Cowboys team ring of honor.

While Jerry Jones has said it's going to happen, there hasn't been any date yet or indication that it's going to happen anytime soon.

Sunday night, Jones was asked about this by Newy Scruggs.

"I get to make that decision. It isn't, at the end of the day, all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not."

Oh boy...

"Fun to imagine how Jerry treats the people in his life who didn't win him two Super Bowls," one fan tweeted.

"I don’t need context to think this sounds pathetic from Jerry," another fan added.

"Let’s say Jerry and Jimmy had hypothetically, privately buried the hatchet at some point in the last year. Which one is the one who wouldn’t be able to resist getting another jab in later in the evening?" another fan added.

Johnson led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl wins before leaving the franchise in the mid-90s. His relationship with Jones was a big factor in his departure.

It's beyond time for Jones to bury the hatchet.