Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league.

A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick.

When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones insisted that imitation is the highest form of flattery.

"I had a lot of fun," Jones said. "I’m being very careful here because I’m getting real close to a fine. It shows how much I love them to dress up as them...how much I respect their decision-making."

At least Jones didn't try to insist he was wearing shades on a particularly sunny evening and using the walker because his knees were bothering him.

Despite his concerns, not even the NFL could fine someone for a tongue-in-cheek Halloween costume, right? It's not like one of his companions dressed up as Dez Bryant and told every trick-to-treater that it was a catch.

The Cowboys have a bye this weekend, so Jones can hope the referees will forget all about his Halloween attire before a Week 10 clash with the Green Bay Packers.