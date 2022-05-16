Jerry Jones Will 'Never' Sell The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

When Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys back in 1989, he paid $140 million for the NFC East franchise.

Fast forward to today and the Cowboys are worth more than $6 billion, according to Forbes. However, Jones believes that he could get $10 billion if he tried to sell the NFL franchise.

The Cowboys will be in the Jones family forever, though.

“But let me make this very clear,” Jones said told Peter King of NBC Sports. “I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”

To some, that is great news.

"Great news for Cowboys haters!" one fan joked.

Jones has won three Super Bowls as the owner of the Cowboys, but the franchise hasn't made an NFC Championship Game since the 1990s.

"As a lifelong fan of the cowboys (I used to pretend I was Robert Newhouse-my fandom isn’t new ) I am firmly convinced that Dallas will never win another SB while Jerry owns the team," one Cowboys fan admitted on Twitter.

"Jerry Jones is one of the major grating personalities of the sport. The way he rushes to the lockerroom in a fury after tough losses and gives interviews dumping on players he doesn’t like just sucks. His self-appointed owner/GM title is probably a big reason for their failures," one fan added.

Like him or not, though, Jerry Jones is the owner of the Cowboys and that isn't going to change.