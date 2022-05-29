Jerry Rice Claps Back At NBA Legend: NFL World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 20: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers Jerry Rice looks on against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game at Candlestick Park on September 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley has made it clear that he does not like Golden State Warriors fans.

"I hate San Francisco. I just don’t like it… I’ve never had fun there," Barkley said.

That didn't sit well with one Bay Area legend.

San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice, one of the best players in NFL history, clapped back at Barkley - who won zero NBA championships - on social media.

“Do you have any championship rings #charlesbarkley @nbaontnt? Stop hating on the Warriors!!” Rice tweeted.

Well played, Jerry...

"Hahaha Sorry he never wins any ring at all Only SUFFE-RING.," one fan tweeted.

"COOKED EM," one fan added.

"Love to see the Warriors hire Jerry Rice for the end of the season so he would get an NBA championship ring that Barkley never got!!!!" another fan joked.

The Warriors are set to play either the Celtics or the Heat in the NBA Finals.

Game 7 of the Boston vs. Miami series is set for Sunday night.