Football fans love to argue who the best players are at respective positions, but one thing can’t be argued: the statistical superiority of Jerry Rice.

When talking about the best wide receivers in NFL history, he might not go down as the most talented ever. Names like Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Calvin Johnson are often tossed around.

However, none of them even came close to amassing the same stats as Rice. In a recent conversation, Rice thinks he could have been even better if he played in today’s NFL.

In fact, Rice thinks he could have doubled his stats.

Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“First of all, the game really favors the wide receiver now, because you can’t put your hands on him,” Rice told Brother from Another, which is on location today and tomorrow in Lake Tahoe. “Linebackers can’t take shots at you coming across the middle anymore. It’s kind of hard because it’s hypothetical, I probably might be able to like double everything.”

Over this 20-year NFL career, Rice racked up 22,895 receiving yards. He currently sits over 5,000 yards ahead of second place, which is owned by Larry Fitzgerald right now.

It’s madness to think Rice could be sitting at 40,000 receiving yards, but he clearly thinks he could have dominated in today’s game.