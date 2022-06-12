Jerry Rice Names Best Hands Ever: NFL World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 20: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers Jerry Rice looks on against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game at Candlestick Park on September 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

While Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver of all-time according to many, he is reportedly jealous of another wideout's special hands.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter said this week that Rice recently told him something cool.

"Talked to 🐐 @JerryRice this week, he said “I wanted to catch the ball like Cris Carter” I rest my case," Carter tweeted.

Few NFL wide receivers in history, if any, had hands like Cris Carter.

You're not going to find too many fans who disagree with what Rice or Carter said.

"Damn those were some good years for us Vikings fans. So electric to watch the offense do its thing. Thanks for the memories," one fan tweeted.

"If you wore the gloves they wear now you NEVER would've missed one!" another fan tweeted.

"You were always a favorite of mine to watch, especially when you get pissed off...lol. and I'm not even a Vikings fan. You guys were both beasts!" one fan added.

Which NFL wide receiver do you believe had the best hands of all-time?