Jerry Rice's Reaction To Insane Deebo Samuel TD Going Viral

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 20: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers Jerry Rice looks on against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game at Candlestick Park on September 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel pulled off an incredible 57-yard touchdown reception in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Former San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice liked what he saw from the team's current star receiver.

Rice pointed in appreciation from the crowd at Levi's Stadium after Samuel snagged a high Jimmy Garoppolo pass in traffic and thwarted multiple Rams defenders en route to the end zone.

Samuel secured a catch in tight coverage and evaded a potential tackler around midfield before running all the way to the other side and scoring. There aren't many, if any other players who make that play.

The 26-year-old is establishing himself as San Francisco's latest star wideout. While his 1,405 receiving yards last season trail six of Rice's seasons with the franchise, the Hall of Famer only once exceeded the 1,770 scrimmage yards Samuel tallied when accounting for his rushing prowess.

Samuel's magnificent play has the 49ers threatening to upset the defending Super Bowl champions. They begin the second half boasting a 14-6 lead over the Rams.