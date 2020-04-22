Jessie James Decker Claps Back At Criticism Of Her Instagram Photo

Jessie James Decker has clapped back at the criticism of the Instagram photo she posted on Tuesday.

The country pop singer-songwriter, who’s married to former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, posted a viral photo on social media on Tuesday.

James Decker shared a photo of herself lounging on a chair in her underwear while appearing to drink a glass of wine.

“Tuesday,” she captioned the photo.

“You walk around like that with your kids around…” one Instagram user wrote in response to the photo.

“Yes. No different than a swim suit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. nothing to be ashamed of,” James Decker clapped back on Instagram.

Another comment asked James Decker if she was “that desperate” for attention.

“Yeah, I don’t get enough love. Can I get a hug?” she replied.

Jessie James and Eric Decker married in June 2013. The couple has three children together.