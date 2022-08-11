Jets Are Reportedly Signing 5-Time Pro Bowler

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 07: A New York Jets helmet at NY Jets Practice Facility on August 7, 2011 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have landed help for a recently depleted offensive line.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets signed offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year deal. The move comes on the same week they lost Mekhi Becton to a knee injury expected to sideline the former first-round pick for the entire season.

New York already planned to meet with Brown before Becton's injury. However, the five-time Pro Bowler quickly went from a luxury to a necessity.

Brown has started 203 games over his career. He spent the last five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks following a decade with the Houston Texans that included an All-Pro nod in 2012.

Brown has consistently lined up at left tackle, so the Jets could move George Fant to the right side, where he started 14 games in 2020.

SNY's Connor Hughes said other teams, including contenders, expressed interest in Brown. Yet the veteran chose an offense that has finished 26th or worse in total yards in each of the last six seasons.

Perhaps Brown wanted to join an up-and-coming group featuring Zach Wilson, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Elijah Moore. Even if the Jets don't snap an 11-year playoff drought, their offense could improve and set the table for a bright future.