Jets Fans Furious With Joe Flacco: NFL World Reacts

Sunday has been a rough one for Joe Flacco.

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season should be the final start of the season for the Jets backup quarterback. Flacco has not been playing well on Sunday.

The boo birds are out in full force.

Jets fans are really fed up.

"Joe Flacco shouldn't play another series. Enough. You're punting on the game," Connor Hughes wrote.

Fans have seen enough, too.

"Robert Saleh has no legitimate reason to keep Joe Flacco in this game. The guy is an embarrassment right now. Mike White can’t possibly be worse than this bum," one fan wrote.

"I don’t want to see Joe Flacco come back into this game. Put Mike White in. This is ridiculous," another fan wrote.

"Bro, get Flacco out of the game. 4th & 5 and you throw a 50/50 ball to a 5’10” WR???? I’m done with you," one fan added.

Cincinnati is currently leading New York, 27-12, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on CBS.