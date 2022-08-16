Jets Have Made Official Roster Decision On Mekhi Becton

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 23: Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets runs drills at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 23, 2020 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Mekhi Becton is officially out for the entire 2022 season.

The New York Jets placed the offensive tackle on the injured reserve (IR) Tuesday, ending the former first-round pick's season before it began.

Becton suffered a knee injury during practice on Aug. 8.

Along with placing Becton on the IR, the Jets cut their roster down to 85 players by releasing defensive back Luq Barcoo, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly, defensive end Timmy Ward, and wide receiver Rashard Davis.

Becton has not played since spraining his MCL in Week 1 last season. The 23-year-old will now go at least two full years in between playing an NFL game.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh expressed support for Becton last week while lamenting a culture of dehumanizing athletes.

"Mekhi has walked in this building, and he has taken every single punch you can give from every which way," Saleh said. "He shows up, and he works his tail off. He grinds every single day."

In light of Becton's latest season-ending injury, the Jets signed five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. Expected to play on the left side this season, George Fant will now transition back to right tackle.