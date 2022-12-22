Jets Make Interesting Quarterback Move For Thursday Night

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets will have an extra quarterback for Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team elevated preseason darling Chris Streveler from the practice squad for the Week 16 matchup. Zach Wilson will start as Mike White recovers from a ribs injury.

Streveler led the Jets to three preseason comeback wins, completing 24 of 33 passes for 277 yards and five touchdowns. While the stellar August wasn't enough to make the active roster, the Jets signed him to the practice squad.

Despite also getting elevated in Week 8, Streveler hasn't suited up for a game this season. In his last NFL action, the former South Dakota standout completed six of nine passes for 36 yards for the Arizona Cardinals in November 2021.

Streveler ran for 720 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final season with the Coyotes and has notable speed for a quarterback. The Jets may have a play or two up their sleeves heading into a crucial game at MetLife Stadium.

The Thursday Night Football matchup starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.