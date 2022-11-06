Jets Make Their Week 9 Decision On James Robinson

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 10: Runningback James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on a running play during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 37 to 19. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

After downgrading James Robinson to questionable on Saturday, the New York Jets have more encouraging news on their new running back.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Robinson will play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. They added the recently acquired rusher to their injury report with a knee injury yesterday, but he's now cleared for the AFC East matchup.

Traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 25, Robinson played 13 snaps in last week's Jets debut. The 24-year-old dipped his feet into his new offense with 17 yards on five carries.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson blamed knee soreness for not giving Robinson a single touch in Week 7, his last game with the team. But after getting sent to New York, Robinson said he could have played more, and called it an "excuse" to justify his lack of playing time.

If healthy, Robinson may see more reps in his second game with the Jets. Michael Carter, who received seven handoffs and seven targets in last Sunday's 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots, should also get plenty of work for an offense that lost star rookie running back Breece Hall to an ACL tear.

The Jets and Bills will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.