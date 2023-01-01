Jets' Plan For Quarterback Zach Wilson Revealed

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are again benching Zach Wilson as they attempt to salvage their playoff chances.

Onlookers have wondered if the decision means the Jets will move on from the No. 2 pick this offseason. However, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said that's not their plan.

According to Rapoport, Jets general manager Joe Douglas doesn't intend to trade the struggling quarterback. A source told him the team believes he's "going to get better."

"The team views Wilson as an incredibly hard worker, a good teammate and very smart," Rapoport wrote. "He has handled his demotions well and kept working."

Wilson has had a disastrous start to his NFL career, accruing 15 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions in 22 games. His 54.5 completion rate ranks last among all qualified quarterbacks this season, and nobody else is under 60 percent.

The Jets pulled Wilson from Week 16's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he mustered just 92 passing yards and a pick on 18 pass attempts. He's inactive for Sunday's pivotal game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Even if the Jets don't abandon the 23-year-old this offseason, Wilson's future is in serious peril. He's looking more and more like a sunk cost for a franchise that viewed him as a future franchise cornerstone.