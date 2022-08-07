Look: Legendary Joe Namath Item Is Up For Auction

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Former New York Jet Joe Namath arrives ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One lucky, and likely affluent buyer could secure an iconic piece of clothing from Joe Namath.

Heritage Auctions is currently auctioning a mink coat owned by the former New York Jets quarterback. The current bid is $5,250 as of Sunday morning, but the auctioneer expects the final price to rise to $20,000 or more.

Provided by Namath's attorney, James C. Walsh, the tiger-striped coat features his "JWN" initials embroiled on the inside.

The package also included a 1969 issue of Esquire magazine and a football signed by Broadway Joe.

Namath led the Jets to their only championship in franchise history, following through on his guarantee to win Super Bowl III over the Colts in 1969.

He became a mainstream icon on and off the field, playing himself in numerous TV shows. His fashion presence played a big part in his larger-than-life persona.

The bidding for Namath's coat will end on Aug. 27.