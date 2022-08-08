EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets added to their offensive line on the same day one of their star blockers left practice.

However, he's not a likely replacement for Mekhi Becton. Nor is he the former Pro Bowler the team recently met with over the weekend.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jets signed guard Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal.

Signing a lineman who has only played once in the last three years underwhelmed some Jets fans, especially amid reports of Duane Brown recently visiting the team.

Yet adding Benenoch might not affect their pursuit of Brown, a tackle who would become particularly useful if Becton's right knee injury is more serious than the team indicated earlier on Monday.

Benenoch started 16 games at right guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He signed and got cut by multiple teams without seeing any playing time until starting one game for the New Orleans Saints last season.

The 28-year-old adds more depth to an offensive line that could still sign Brown before the season starts.