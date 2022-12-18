Jets Star Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Lions Game

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets defense will reportedly take a huge hit entering an important Week 15 showdown with the Detroit Lions.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Quinnen Williams is not expected to play Sunday. The star defensive lineman is listed as questionable with a calf injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Saturday night that Williams is "truly a 50-50 call" that they'd determine during pre-game warmups.

Losing Williams is a significant blow for a unit that ranks third in total defense and sixth in points allowed. It's also poor timing against Detroit's fourth-ranked offense amid a tight AFC wild-card race.

Williams has garnered a career-high 11 sacks this season with 25 pressures, 23 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble. The former No. 3 pick recorded two sacks in last Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

At 7-6, the Jets enter Sunday tied with the New England Patriots (who defeated them twice) and Los Angeles Chargers for the conference's last playoff spot. They're looking to snap the NFL's longest postseason drought spanning 11 seasons.

Even without Williams, the Jets may need a big day from the defense as Zach Wilson reclaims the starting quarterback job in place of the injured Mike White. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.