Jets Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Loss

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets had arguably the worst offensive performance of the NFL season on Sunday.

Gang Green mustered 103 total yards, only two in the second half, in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The defense played brilliantly, but the offense couldn't find the end zone before the specials teams allowed a crushing punt return for a touchdown in the closing seconds.

After the loss, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson expressed his disappointment in the gameplan.

"Honestly I feel like they gotta put more trust in the receiver room," Wilson said. "We can go up and make plays, do things, and I don’t know if everyone feels that way but hopefully by next week everyone feels that way."

Via SNY's Jets Videos, Wilson said the "s--t's not OK."

"We've got the dudes," he said. "It's time to be consistent. It's time to start winning the games we should win."

Head coach Robert Saleh, meanwhile, called their second-half offense "dogs---."

Quite frankly, the wideout might not be the Wilson the Jets don't trust.

Zack Wilson averaged a putrid 3.5 yards per pass attempt while getting sacked four times. The Jets finished the game with more punts (10) than completed passes (nine).

The quarterback has thrown four touchdowns in seven games this season while completing just 55.6 percent of his passes. He hasn't made the most of a promising young receiving corps led by Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.

While the Jets have exceeded expectations with a 6-4 start, the offense could ultimately prevent them from snapping the NFL's longest playoff drought. Two losses to the Patriots, also 6-4, could prove costly.

New York's offense will need a better showing next Sunday against the Chicago Bears.