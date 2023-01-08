Jim Caldwell Is Reportedly Set To Interview For NFL Job

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Detroit Lions head football coach Jim Caldwell watches the action from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Green Bay 35-11. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Jim Caldwell has gone five seasons without receiving another head-coaching opportunity, but he'll remain a notable candidate this offseason.

When breaking down a potentially hectic coaching carousel on FOX NFL Kickoff, Jay Glazer said Caldwell will interview for the Carolina Panthers' vacancy.

The Panthers will also interview Frank Reich, whom the Indianapolis Colts fired two months ago.

In his first season as a head coach, Caldwell led Peyton Manning's Colts to the Super Bowl following a 14-2 season. However, the franchised fired Caldwell after going 2-14 without an injured Manning two years later.

Caldwell joined the Detroit Lions in 2014, steering them to their most wins (11) in a season since 1991. Despite going 36-28 with two playoff appearances in four years, the Lions fired him after consecutive 9-7 campaigns.

The Lions suffered double-digit losses in each of the following four seasons. They could earn their first winning season -- and a possible playoff berth -- since dismissing Caldwell by defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Carolina fired Matt Rhule after going 1-4 to start his third season. The Panthers have since gone 5-6 behind interim coach Steve Wilks, a potential candidate to retain the position.

While owner David Tepper spoke to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones said Harbaugh's side initiated the conversation after "calling Tepper with some regularity in recent weeks."

Jones speculated that the Panthers could request interviews with NFL offensive coordinators Ben Johnson, Kellen Moore, and Ken Dorsey.