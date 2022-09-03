Jim Harbaugh Makes His Thoughts On Coaching Future Clear

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh flirted with the NFL during the offseason, but ultimately chose to stay at the University of Michigan. However, most Wolverine fans weren't exactly happy with how it all unfolded.

Harbaugh spoke with ESPN about his offseason and how things played out this week. He doesn't regret "taking a look" at the NFL despite the pushback he received.

“I don’t apologize for taking a look,” Harbaugh told Wojciechowski, via Pro Football Talk. “And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be.”

One thing that is still on Jim Harbaugh's mind is a Super Bowl. He came close to a Super Bowl, but fell short with the San Francisco 49ers.

That's something Harbaugh can't stop thinking about.

“One of the things that was really kind of driving me is, you know, we were in San Francisco, we got that close to winning the Super Bowl,” Harbaugh said. “That’s always been a thing. There’s unfinished business there. But, hey, winning the national championship, [I] could be really happy with that, too. So that’s the goal. That’s the one we’re chasing.”

It certainly sounds like the NFL is still on Harbaugh's mind. But for now, he's focused on trying to win another Big Ten title at Michigan.