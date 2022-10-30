Jim Irsay Announces Clear Decision On Coach Frank Reich

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are making a change at quarterback following a shaky start, but Jim Irsay isn't planning to follow with another significant shakeup.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the owner said he hasn't considered firing head coach Frank Reich or general manager Chris Ballard despite a disappointing 3-3-1 record.

"I'm in a great spot with Chris and Frank," Irsay said. "We're all re-energized with the move to Sam Ehlinger. Nothing is easy but feel really good."

Irsay said he, Reich, and Ballard were in "lockstep" over the decision to bench Matt Ryan, who had nine interceptions and 11 fumbles (three lost) this season.

The Colts are 40-31-1 since hiring Reich in 2017. He's led them to two playoff appearances, but they haven't won the AFC South since 2014.

While that goal remains within reach, Indianapolis has already lost twice to the first-place Tennessee Titans. Irsay's team is now handing the offense to a 2021 sixth-round selection yet to throw an NFL pass.

Reich can help stay off the hot seat by guiding Ehlinger and the Colts to a Week 8 win over the Washington Commanders.