Jim Irsay Reacts To The Colts Quarterback Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has weighed in on the team's quarterback decision.

The Colts announced this week that Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback over Matt Ryan.

Indianapolis made the move this week, moving on from the ex-Atlanta Falcons quarterback.

ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen spoke with the team's owner about the decision.

"Irsay praised Ryan as a "true pro and leader" but "Matt understands you can't have (12 turnovers)... the competitor in him wants to play." "Our line let him down. He's injured..he's shellshocked." Ehlinger talks heated up after Denver game but "you don't fire a QB after a W,'" Mortensen tweeted.

Indianapolis is set to host Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.