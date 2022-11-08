Jim Irsay Reveals Why He's 'Glad' Jeff Saturday Has No NFL Experience

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The NFL world is still deciphering why Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay fired Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday, who has no NFL or college coaching experience.

During Monday evening's press conference, Irsay said he considered Saturday's lack of qualifications for the job as a plus. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Irsay suggested he won't lean on analytics out of "fear,"

“He doesn’t have that fear," Irsay said. "We were very fortunate he was available. He has tons of experience. He knows this game inside and out."

There's a lot to unpack from that quote. Irsay's premise is odd, as data-driven coaches often make more aggressive decisions to go for fourth downs than a conservative, old-school coach.

"Very excited for Jeff Saturday to kick a FG from the 3 yard line while down 17 because he 'has no fear,'" a fan quipped on Twitter.

Observers also mocked Irsay for saying he was "very fortunate" that they had an opening to hire an ESPN analyst who last coached a small private high school.

"Agreed. Very fortunate that Saturday stopped coaching at Hebron Christian in 2019 because high school playoffs are still ongoing," Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot said sarcastically.

"Available? Dude went 3-7 in his last coaching job AT A HIGH SCHOOL. Of course he was available, so was I," another fan wrote.

Other fans fretted about the franchise's future.

"Oh my god the Colts are heading to the basement so fast," one wrote.

"I’m not sure the colts win another game for the foreseeable future," another declared.

Irsay's comments only add to the confusion of his head-scratching decision. Rather than having an experienced staff member fill the interim role while conducting a wider search, he tabbed Saturday to learn how to lead an NFL team in the middle of the season.

We'll see if Saturday's inexperience bravely drives him to punt on a short fourth down when the Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.