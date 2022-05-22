Jim Irsay Winning Bidder On Legendary Guitar: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay added a special guitar to his collection this week.

The prominent NFL owner announced on Twitter that he had the winning bid on a guitar that belonged to Kurt Cobain.

The winning bid: $4.5 million.

"It’s OFFICIAL: The Kurt Cobain “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Fender Mustang guitar is now part of “The Collection” @IrsayCollection I am proud to be the steward," he announced.

That's a lot of money, but hey, he's an NFL owner.

Fans are excited.

"Congrats @JimIrsay ! I can't think of a better person to take care of these items and preserve for future generations!" one fan tweeted.

"Glad it's going to a great home!" another fan added.

"Absolutely beautiful. Saw it in the MoPop in Seattle. Couldn't think of a better steward than yourself Jim," one fan added.

Congrats, Jim!