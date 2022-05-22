Jim Irsay Winning Bidder On Legendary Guitar: NFL World Reacts
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay added a special guitar to his collection this week.
The prominent NFL owner announced on Twitter that he had the winning bid on a guitar that belonged to Kurt Cobain.
The winning bid: $4.5 million.
"It’s OFFICIAL: The Kurt Cobain “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Fender Mustang guitar is now part of “The Collection” @IrsayCollection I am proud to be the steward," he announced.
That's a lot of money, but hey, he's an NFL owner.
Fans are excited.
"Congrats @JimIrsay ! I can't think of a better person to take care of these items and preserve for future generations!" one fan tweeted.
"Glad it's going to a great home!" another fan added.
"Absolutely beautiful. Saw it in the MoPop in Seattle. Couldn't think of a better steward than yourself Jim," one fan added.
Congrats, Jim!