Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With New York Giants: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks are heating up; and he may soon have a new home.

According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent are "in talks" with the New York Giants.

The NFC East franchise clearly wants to upgrade from Daniel Jones and Teddy Bridgewater.

"#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in talks with New York Giants, per source," writes 49ers Web Zone.



"Giants need this PROVEN WINNER on their roster!!"

"Jimmy NY. . HE'd do great there. Better than Seattle."

"Would be a perfect fit for Jimmy G. If Daniel Jones struggles early, Jimmy G can step in and lead the Giants to wins. #TogetherBlue #FTTB"

"Would the #NYGiants trade either Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor to the #49ers in a potential Garoppolo trade? Who would SF prefer? Both have positive attributes."

"People really thought the Giants were committed to Jones even after declining his option? Or the Falcons were committed to Mariota? Jimmy G could start in NY, ATL, Pittsburgh, and Houston"

Jimmy Garoppolo may be on his way to the Big Apple ahead of the 2022 season. Stay tuned.