Report: 49ers Have 1 Clear Demand In Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

The San Francisco 49ers made a big trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft, leading many to believe that they will be taking a quarterback. Whether that quarterback is Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Mac Jones or someone else remains to be seen. However, it seems clear that the NFC West franchise will be selecting a QB with their first pick in the draft.

Where does that leave things with Jimmy Garoppolo?

For now, Jimmy G. remains a member of the 49ers organization. However, it feels doubtful that he’ll still be on the team by the time the season starts.

According to a report from Mike Giardi of the NFL Network, the 49ers have one demand in a return for Jimmy G. right now: a first round pick.

Pro Football Talk outlined the situation:

More than three years after acquiring Garoppolo from the Patriots for a second-round draft pick, the 49ers want a first-round pick for the balance of Garoppolo’s contract, according to Mike Giardi of NFL Media. That’s obviously too much. Letting it be known they want a first-rounder, however, likely means that they’d take less via the negotiation process.

If the 49ers are demanding a first round pick right now, it’s possible they would settle for something less as we get closer to the draft.

The first round of the NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 29.