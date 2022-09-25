Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Was Rumored To Be In Place

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo is the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback and he will remain in that role for the remainder of the season, barring injury, thanks to the loss of starter Trey Lance.

However, at one point this season, San Francisco was ready to ship Jimmy G. out East.

According to a report, the 49ers and the Commanders had a Garoppolo trade in place.

According to Adam Schefter, the two teams "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" which involved multiple draft picks, per the ESPN insider.

Of course, Garoppolo ended up needing offseason surgery, which sidelined all trade talks.

The 49ers decided to hang onto the veteran quarterback, which proved to be a good decision, considering the injury to former first round pick Trey Lance.

San Francisco is Jimmy G's team moving forward.