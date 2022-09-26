Jimmy Johnson Appearing Monday Night: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Manningcast will have a Dallas Cowboys feel on Monday evening.

Monday night, the Cowboys are set to play at the Giants. Dallas, 1-1, is looking to keep pace in the NFC East, where the Eagles are 3-0 and New York is 2-0.

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will be joining the Manning brothers on Monday night's secondary broadcast.

This will be a fun one.

"Can’t wait," one fan wrote.

"This is amazing," one fan added.

"What a lineup!" another fan added.

ESPN is pretty excited by the news, as well, on Monday afternoon.

The Cowboys and the Giants are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.