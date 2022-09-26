Jimmy Johnson Appearing Monday Night: NFL World Reacts
The Manningcast will have a Dallas Cowboys feel on Monday evening.
Monday night, the Cowboys are set to play at the Giants. Dallas, 1-1, is looking to keep pace in the NFC East, where the Eagles are 3-0 and New York is 2-0.
Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will be joining the Manning brothers on Monday night's secondary broadcast.
This will be a fun one.
"Can’t wait," one fan wrote.
"This is amazing," one fan added.
"What a lineup!" another fan added.
ESPN is pretty excited by the news, as well, on Monday afternoon.
The Cowboys and the Giants are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on ESPN.