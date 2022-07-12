Jimmy Johnson Excited For The U: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: TV personality Jimmy Johnson looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jimmy Johnson is perhaps best known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys, but the former NFL head coach was a pretty great college football head coach, too.

The former Miami Hurricanes head coach is excited for the future of his program.

Mario Cristobal has been reeling in some elite talent to South Florida this year.

Johnson recently took to Twitter to send a message to one prospect.

Now that is pretty cool.

"Seem like we getting a lot of great recruits man but untill I see the results on the field imma be humble," one fan tweeted.

"How many schools have their commits congratulated by the biggest movie star in the world (The Rock/Francis Mauigoa) or one of the best CFB/NFL coaches of all time??? Thanks Coach, always class!!!" one fan added.

"Francis Mauigoa got a shoutout from The Rock and now Jayden Wayne is receiving acknowledgment from a Natty winner, Superbowl Champ, and Hall of Farmer Jimmy Johnson. How many schools can pull this off?" another fan added.

Watch out for The U moving forward.