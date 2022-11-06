Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move.

When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a brutally honest response.

“Absolutely not,” Johnson said. “It’s something else. Tommy Tuberville was an assistant for me. Now Herschel is running. I don’t know what the requirements are. Some of the people we have in there …”

Walker's run for U.S. Senate has shocked most of the sports world, especially those who grew up cheering for the legendary Georgia Bulldogs running back.

But Walker clearly has at least some supporters, especially on the right, where he's polling pretty well.

Election Day is approaching fast and it'll be interesting to see how things shake out.