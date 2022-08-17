Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years.

However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season.

Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on double-header days.

From the Q&A

Are you going to be in studio? Working remotely? How is that going to work?

“For doubleheaders, I’ll be in Los Angeles [in the studio] and obviously for playoff games and on Veterans day when we go to Doha, Qatar. On singleheaders, I’ll do it remotely from the Keys, and occasionally Sean Payton will jump in my seat.”

Early on, what were the challenges of doing Fox NFL Sunday remotely?

They don’t like it when I’m not there. They’ve said, ‘Hey, when you’re there on set, it’s a lot better show.’ But at my age, I just don’t want to go to LA every week. At first, when we started doing it remotely, there was a concern because you had to have the camera just right. There was sometimes a little bit of a delay. They ended up running 2 miles of fiber cable to my house to make sure it wouldn’t be delayed. I told them we won’t have a delay if when we go through rehearsal — and we don’t rehearse what we’re going to say, but what we do is Bill Richards, our producer, will say ‘you talk, then you talk, then you talk’ so we don’t talk over each other’ — and if I know when I’m going to talk, if you kind of give me a hint, a word or two, I’ll jump right in so there won’t be a delay. That was in a production meeting. And then, the very first show, Howie [Long’s] talking; I’m ready to talk and Bradsahw cuts in. We just went through the production meeting and couldn’t get it right.”

The 2022 NFL regular season is set to begin in less than a month.

Hopefully it's a fun one for Jimmy and everyone else involved.

