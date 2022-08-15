Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC.

Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year.

The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time.

“This may be be the most talented Dolphins team since Wannstedt took them to the playoffs," Johnson said.

The Dolphins aren't the favorites in the AFC, but they will attempt to contend for a playoff spot in 2022.

Can Tua Tagovailoa lead Miami to the postseason?